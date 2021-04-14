Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Short Interest Update

Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the March 15th total of 323,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,037,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS FLOOF traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.26. 923,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,659. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18. Flower One has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.66.

Flower One Company Profile

Flower One Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, cultivates and produces cannabis for the recreational and medical cannabis markets in Nevada. It owns and operates 400,000 square-foot greenhouse for the cultivation of marijuana and 55,000 square-foot production facility in Nevada; and 25,000 square-foot indoor cultivation and a commercial kitchen in Las Vegas.

