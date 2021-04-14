Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) CEO Sells $10,650,000.00 in Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 100,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $10,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 344,736 shares in the company, valued at $36,714,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FND stock opened at $109.75 on Wednesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 66.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.71 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,887,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,925,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,008,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,677,000 after buying an additional 283,276 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,345,000 after buying an additional 252,746 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,533,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,360,000 after buying an additional 243,769 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FND. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.59.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

