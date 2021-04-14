Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $195.96.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.
Shares of FIVE stock traded down $5.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.96. 505,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.87. Five Below has a twelve month low of $78.26 and a twelve month high of $205.28.
In other Five Below news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $1,819,068.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 422.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 118,103 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Five Below by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
