Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $195.96.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of FIVE stock traded down $5.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.96. 505,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.87. Five Below has a twelve month low of $78.26 and a twelve month high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $1,819,068.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 422.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 118,103 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Five Below by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

