FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstService Corporation offers property services to commercial, institutional and residential customers primarily in North America and internationally. Its operating segment consists of Commercial Real Estate Services, Residential Real Estate Services and Property Services. FirstService Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

FSV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

FSV traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.50. The company had a trading volume of 52,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 97.27 and a beta of 0.92. FirstService has a 12-month low of $76.30 and a 12-month high of $161.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.28.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.46 million. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

