First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) Shares Sold by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co lowered its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,876 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co owned approximately 0.42% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 50,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000.

Get First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF alerts:

FAN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.39. 1,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,360. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.62.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.