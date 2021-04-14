First Hawaiian Bank Sells 380 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,527,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,590,000 after acquiring an additional 440,290 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 793,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,684,000 after acquiring an additional 197,949 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 270,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,425,000 after acquiring an additional 139,435 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,062,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,381,000 after acquiring an additional 94,388 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $198.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.32. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $269.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABG shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.13.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Juanita T. James sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,962 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

