First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 14.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,393,000 after buying an additional 46,518 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $39,131,000. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 27,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 397,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after purchasing an additional 45,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $27,993,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AY shares. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of AY opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.18. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $244.53 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 275.41%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

