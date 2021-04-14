First Hawaiian Bank Raises Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 588.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 52,527 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,438,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $832,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,340,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HXL shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.06.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

