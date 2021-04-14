First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 52 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $687.13.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $621.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $620.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $630.28. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $473.13 and a 52 week high of $681.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

