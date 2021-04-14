First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Gartner were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Gartner by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,665,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $907,546,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $132,978,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $105,680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gartner by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,065,000 after acquiring an additional 101,494 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gartner by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,389,000 after acquiring an additional 37,856 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Shares of IT opened at $189.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.44, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $97.56 and a one year high of $191.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.40 and a 200 day moving average of $159.65.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.