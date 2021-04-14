First Hawaiian Bank Has $725,000 Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Belden were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,308,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Belden by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Belden by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 43,788 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.79.

Shares of BDC opened at $43.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.57. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $54.80.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.81 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

