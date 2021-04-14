FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) Short Interest Up 1,125.0% in March

FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 1,125.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FingerMotion stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 590 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,281. FingerMotion has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.84.

FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.88 million during the quarter.

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile services and data company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. It also develops data analysis application platform. FingerMotion, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

