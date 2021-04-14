Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Insider John Chan Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) insider John Chan acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.83 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,700.00 ($29,785.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. Finbar Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.50%.

Finbar Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. It develops medium to high density residential buildings and commercial properties, as well as rents its properties in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

