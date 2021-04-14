Financial Survey: Boston Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BTHE) & Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Boston Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BTHE) and Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.2% of Neptune Wellness Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Boston Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Boston Therapeutics and Neptune Wellness Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Neptune Wellness Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Neptune Wellness Solutions has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 380.00%. Given Neptune Wellness Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Neptune Wellness Solutions is more favorable than Boston Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boston Therapeutics and Neptune Wellness Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Therapeutics $20,000.00 108.35 -$3.69 million N/A N/A Neptune Wellness Solutions $22.05 million 9.38 -$45.76 million ($0.43) -2.91

Boston Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

Boston Therapeutics has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neptune Wellness Solutions has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Therapeutics and Neptune Wellness Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Therapeutics -24,627.27% N/A -3,480.61% Neptune Wellness Solutions -97.35% -46.39% -37.77%

Summary

Neptune Wellness Solutions beats Boston Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boston Therapeutics Company Profile

Boston Therapeutics, Inc., a pre-clinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of carbohydrate-based therapeutic drugs and dietary supplements in the United States. Its lead pharmaceutical drug candidates are BTI-320, a non-systemic carbohydrate-based compound that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to reduce post-meal elevation of blood glucose levels in Type 2 diabetic and pre diabetic patients; BTI-410, a peptide injectable compound that has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for type 1 immunosuppression therapy after kidney transplant surgery and type 2 diabetes patients; and IPOXYN, a carbohydrate-based injectable drug to prevent necrosis, or cell death, as well as to treat hypoxic conditions, such as diabetic foot ulcers and other vascular/neurological complications. The company also produces and sells SUGARDOWN, a non-systemic complex carbohydrate-based dietary food supplement to support healthy post-meal blood glucose. The company was formerly known as Avanyx Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Boston Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2010. Boston Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc., a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils. Its custom formulations are available in various delivery forms, such as softgels, liquid solutions, nutritional emulsions, and chewables. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

