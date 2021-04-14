Financial Analysis: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) & Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bausch Health Companies and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bausch Health Companies $8.60 billion 1.23 -$1.79 billion $4.43 6.73 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$83.95 million ($5.45) -21.21

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bausch Health Companies. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bausch Health Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bausch Health Companies and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bausch Health Companies 1 4 7 0 2.50 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals 0 3 7 0 2.70

Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus price target of $32.58, suggesting a potential upside of 9.30%. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $167.60, suggesting a potential upside of 45.02%. Given Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Bausch Health Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Bausch Health Companies and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bausch Health Companies -23.92% 173.20% 4.21% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals N/A -47.64% -43.21%

Risk & Volatility

Bausch Health Companies has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.9% of Bausch Health Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Bausch Health Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products. The Bausch + Lomb/International segment offers products with a focus on the vision care, surgical, and consumer and ophthalmology Rx products in the United States; and Solta products, branded and generic pharmaceutical products, OTC products, and medical device products, and Bausch + Lomb products in Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The Salix segment provides gastroenterology products in the United States. The Ortho Dermatologics segment offers dermatological products in the United States; and Solta medical aesthetic devices internationally. The Diversified Products segment provides pharmaceutical products in the areas of neurology and other therapeutic classes, as well as generic and dentistry products in the United States. The company was formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. and changed its name to Bausch Health Companies Inc. in July 2018. Bausch Health Companies Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia. The company was founded by Rebecca Taub and Edward Chiang on September 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, PA.

