Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) is Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s 7th Largest Position

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,873 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services makes up 3.5% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $52,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,071,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,092,884,000 after purchasing an additional 742,490 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,237,000 after buying an additional 2,948,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,962,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,789,000 after buying an additional 1,004,921 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,930,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,738,000 after buying an additional 903,745 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,943,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,739,000 after buying an additional 446,069 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $150.80. The company had a trading volume of 29,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,166. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.33. The firm has a market cap of $93.67 billion, a PE ratio of -834.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.05 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $11,101,287.99. Insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FIS. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.04.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

