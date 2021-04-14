FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a sell rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FibroGen has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.59.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 712.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,819,063.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $260,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,240 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

