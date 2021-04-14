FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 90.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,104 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,326. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.80 and a one year high of $117.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.76.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

