FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 80.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 108,646 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 36,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 16.1% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.00.

IT stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.92. 3,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,862. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.56 and a 52 week high of $191.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.