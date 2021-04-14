FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Short Interest Up 198.3% in March

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 932,200 shares, an increase of 198.3% from the March 15th total of 312,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 798,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 425,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $4,785,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in FAST Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,662,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,156,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in FAST Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in FAST Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $112,000.

Shares of FAST Acquisition stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $12.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,455. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.18. FAST Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

About FAST Acquisition

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

