Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) Trading Down 1%

Farmhouse, Inc (OTCMKTS:FMHS)’s stock price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94.

About Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS)

Farmhouse, Inc operates a platform for regulated cannabis industry. Its core product is the WeedClub, a social network platform that allows its members to digitally network with actual vetted cannabis industry stakeholders. Its platform serve professional cannabis and hemp industries, such as licensed growers, dispensers, laboratories, distributors, investors, accountants, lawyers, consultants, and others.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Farmhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.