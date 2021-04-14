Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,139,357 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 32,972 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.6% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $335,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its position in Facebook by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $21,237,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,369,631 shares of company stock valued at $377,025,696. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB stock traded down $6.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $303.34. The stock had a trading volume of 510,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,517,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.11. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.34 and a fifty-two week high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.28.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

