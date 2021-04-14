F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

Equities researchers at William Blair began coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.72) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Laidlaw started coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

NASDAQ FSTX opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97. F-star Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connolly Sarah T. bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

