F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a growth of 428.4% from the March 15th total of 14,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

FSTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Laidlaw assumed coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTX traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 563 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,905. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97. F-star Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $43.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTX. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

