Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €32.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EVK. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €29.86 ($35.13).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of FRA EVK traded down €0.13 ($0.15) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €30.14 ($35.46). The stock had a trading volume of 693,364 shares. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($38.79). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €29.54 and a 200-day moving average of €26.25.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.