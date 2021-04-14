Everhart Financial Group Inc. Sells 861 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHV traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,845. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.39. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $45.16 and a twelve month high of $66.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.