Everhart Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 170.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,620 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,290 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.87.

Shares of HBAN traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.45. 243,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,093,364. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

