Everhart Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. The Trade Desk comprises approximately 1.1% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in The Trade Desk by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTD traded down $4.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $718.30. 20,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,899. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $712.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $754.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.50 and a 1 year high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 29,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.67, for a total value of $19,628,843.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at $48,632,272.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $2,966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,108 shares in the company, valued at $21,697,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,962 shares of company stock worth $222,473,174. 12.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $781.57.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

