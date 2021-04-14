Everhart Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $673,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,656 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,994 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,292 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.28.

NYSE USB traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.59. 204,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,854,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $86.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.39. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $57.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.