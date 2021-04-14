Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,270 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,650,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 632,500 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 3,004.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 705,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 683,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 796,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 408,300 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

PBI stock opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -58.85 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

