Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $68,996,625.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,546,773.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 719,817 shares of company stock worth $223,112,196. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ULTA. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Argus boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.08.

ULTA stock opened at $332.07 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.01 and a 1 year high of $351.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $321.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.86, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

