Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Knowles by 71.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KN shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. Knowles Co. has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $21.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -527.37, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $243.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. On average, research analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $734,074.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,010 shares of company stock worth $1,076,114. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

