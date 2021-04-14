Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $348,000 in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,480 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 15,857 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $18,929,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $3,751,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 847,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,717,000 after buying an additional 182,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GWB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $34.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Great Western Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 2.50%.

In related news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,568.00. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

