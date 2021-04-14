Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $335,000 in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in Nasdaq by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 6,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth approximately $838,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,516,000 after purchasing an additional 18,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,026,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,175,014.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $287,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NDAQ. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.70.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $157.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $102.80 and a one year high of $158.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.30.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 39.20%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

