Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 6,070 Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,032,000. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Banner by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 289,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,457,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Banner by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,501,000 after buying an additional 113,546 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Banner by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 259,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 94,258 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Banner by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 71,411 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BANR. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Banner from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Banner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other Banner news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $67,322.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

BANR stock opened at $54.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $60.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $144.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Banner’s payout ratio is 37.44%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

