Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,050 Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,006,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,736,000 after acquiring an additional 156,390 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,077.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,359,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,482 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,347,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,860,000 after acquiring an additional 468,711 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,787,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,783,000 after buying an additional 29,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,444,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,186,000 after buying an additional 314,377 shares during the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $44.53 and a 1 year high of $54.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average of $48.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

