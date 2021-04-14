Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,720 Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $141.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.04. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $80.86 and a one year high of $141.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.09 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.97%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.08.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

