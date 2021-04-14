Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an in-line rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

PUBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Cannonball Research started coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Shares of PUBM opened at $55.25 on Tuesday. PubMatic has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $76.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.99.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.57 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $813,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,969,000. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud which offers a customizable platform as a service to deliver a proprietary solution; openwrap and openwrap OTT, the Prebid-powered header bidding solution; openwrap SDK, which is an in-app header bidding technology; and media buyer console.

