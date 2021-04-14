EventChain (EVC) Price Up 10.1% This Week

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $31,294.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EventChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0389 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EventChain has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00056630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00018995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00087972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.94 or 0.00634844 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00032253 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00036409 BTC.

EventChain Coin Profile

EVC is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars.

