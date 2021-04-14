Etrion (TSE:ETX) Stock Price Up 15.3%

Etrion Co. (TSE:ETX) was up 15.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 97,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 110,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.48. The company has a market cap of C$158.69 million and a P/E ratio of 6.25.

Etrion (TSE:ETX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Etrion Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Etrion Corporation, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates solar power generation plants. The company owns 57 megawatts of installed solar capacity in Japan. It sells its electricity to the Japanese public utilities. The company was formerly known as PetroFalcon Corporation and changed its name to Etrion Corporation in September 2009.

