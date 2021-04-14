ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $125.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nexus Energy Software, a subsidiary of ESCO Technologies Inc., enables the vision of what energy information can accomplish for the twenty first Century Utility by transforming both energy company and customer views of energy. Nexus’ leading, proven-at-scale solutions support customer interactions via self-service and the contact center, while enhancing operating functions with analytic applications that integrate meter, customer, and asset data. Nexus’ ENERGYprism, Energy Vision and Nexus MDMS product lines are in use at over eighty five energy companies worldwide, supporting millions of interactions and transactions each year, “

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $109.34 on Tuesday. ESCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $69.76 and a 12-month high of $115.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

In related news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $211,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,108.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

