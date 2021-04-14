Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Nikon Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NINOY)

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nikon in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.76) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.88). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nikon’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NINOY opened at $9.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Nikon has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.58.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.28. Nikon had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion.

About Nikon

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

