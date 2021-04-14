Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for BancorpSouth Bank’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

NYSE:BXS opened at $30.24 on Monday. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.00.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $255.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.86 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 264,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,262,000 after buying an additional 38,147 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,962,000 after buying an additional 34,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.