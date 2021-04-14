Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dine Brands Global, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dine Brands Global in a report issued on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.49 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. CL King raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $92.43 on Monday. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $95.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 2.02.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $838,509.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $86,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,918 shares of company stock worth $2,044,810. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

