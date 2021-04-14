Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.72

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.72 and last traded at $33.71, with a volume of 2504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.31.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EQH shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $734,653.92. Also, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $219,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Equitable by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,126,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,505,000 after buying an additional 192,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Equitable by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,380,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth $715,679,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Equitable by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,013,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,882 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Equitable by 653.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,387,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

