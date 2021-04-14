EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) Short Interest Update

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 8,000.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of EPRSQ opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.24.

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes biosimilar therapeutics worldwide. Its lead product candidate is BOW015, a biosimilar version of Remicade (infliximab) for the treatment of various inflammatory diseases. The company's pipeline of biosimilar product candidates also include BOW050, a biosimilar version of Humira (adalimumab) to treat inflammatory diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis and various other forms of adult and pediatric arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, inflammatory bowel disease, and chronic psoriasis and psoriasis; and BOW070, a biosimilar version of Actemra (tocilizumab) for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, polyarticular arthritis, and systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

