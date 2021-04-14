EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) Short Interest Update

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 8,000.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of EPRSQ opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.24.
EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
