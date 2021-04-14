EOSDT Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC on exchanges. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and $1.88 million worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00067340 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.14 or 0.00267320 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $462.69 or 0.00735613 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00024562 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,441.50 or 0.99272496 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $548.24 or 0.00871614 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars.

