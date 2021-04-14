Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Sells 200 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co reduced its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 16.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.42. 193,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,529,983. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.26 and its 200-day moving average is $62.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $82.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.25%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.65.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

