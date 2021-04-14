Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Lowers Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,475 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 5.1% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.22.

Shares of NVDA traded down $4.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $622.68. The stock had a trading volume of 284,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,506,075. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $267.11 and a 52 week high of $628.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $532.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $537.75. The firm has a market cap of $386.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.04, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.