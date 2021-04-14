Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Entergy by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,061,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,992 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,713,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,057,000 after buying an additional 346,593 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 5,432.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,009,000 after buying an additional 1,544,180 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,565,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,259,000 after buying an additional 170,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 901,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,047,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Entergy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.58.

ETR stock opened at $103.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $113.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

